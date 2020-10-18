AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Portrays symmetrical triangle on hourly chart

- AUD/JPY picks up the bids inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle.
- 50-HMA adds strength into the triangle resistance, one-week-long falling trend line, 200-HMA offer extra upside barriers.
- September low can lure bears after the triangle’s downside break.
AUD/JPY rises to 74.70 during the early Asian session on Monday. Although the pair gained bids in the last hour, a short-term symmetrical triangle restricts immediate moves. However, a falling trend line from October 11 and key HMAs probe the bulls.
As a result, the pair’s run-up below the 200-HMA level of 75.52 is less likely to please the bulls. Though, a clear break above 74.71 resistance confluence, comprising the triangle’s resistance and 50-HMA, can help AUD/JPY buyers to attack 74.95.
In a case where the quote crosses 75.52, the 76.00 threshold and the monthly high of 76.52 will gain market attention.
On the contrary, a downside break of the triangle’s support, near 74.50, can challenge the monthly bottom surrounding 74.25 ahead of directing AUD/JPY prices towards the previous month’s low of 73.97.
During the pair’s sustained trading below 73.97, June 12 low of 72.52 will be in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|74.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.29
|Daily SMA50
|76.2
|Daily SMA100
|75.5
|Daily SMA200
|72.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.83
|Previous Daily Low
|74.39
|Previous Weekly High
|76.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.26
|Previous Monthly High
|78.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
