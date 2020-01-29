AUD/JPY Price Analysis: On the back foot around 50% Fibonacci

- AUD/JPY takes a U-turn from support-turned-resistance, extends losses.
- Multiple stops around 73.00 could question sellers ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement support.
- 100-day SMA adds to the resistance.
Failure to cross the support-turned-resistance line keeps AUD/JPY weak while flashing 73.60 as a quote during Thursday’s Asian session.
The pair tried offering an upside break to the rising resistance line, the previous support, since early-September. Though, failure to break the same, coupled with bearish MACD, seems to direct the pair towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of its August-December 2019 upside.
Following the immediate rest-point around 73.40, multiple stops near 73.00 could challenge the sellers before pushing them to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 72.70.
During the pair’s further declines below 72.70, October 2019 low close to 71.75/70 will be on the bears’ radar.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the support-turned-resistance, at 74.00 now, needs to cross a 100-day SMA level of 74.40 on a daily closing basis to regain buyers’ confidence.
With that, AUD/JPY prices can aim for 75.00 during further recovery.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|73.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.25
|Daily SMA50
|75.01
|Daily SMA100
|74.39
|Daily SMA200
|74.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.77
|Previous Daily Low
|73.3
|Previous Weekly High
|75.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.43
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.37
