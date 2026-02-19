Fed’s Daly: Policy is in a good place

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Thursday that the monetary policy is in a good place.

Key quotes

Labor market is in a better place after 75 bps of rate cuts.



Inflation continues to come down, outside of goods sector.



Policy is in a good place.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 97.83, up 0.10% on the day.