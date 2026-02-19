AUD/JPY holds near 109.00 as RBA-BoJ policy gap widens

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% earlier this month, the first hike in over two years, citing a material pickup in inflation through the second half of 2025. This week's RBA minutes reinforced a data-dependent but hawkish stance, and Thursday's January employment report kept the unemployment rate at 4.1%, below the expected 4.2%, even as headline job gains of 17.8K missed the 20K consensus. On the Japanese Yen side, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held rates at 0.75% at its January meeting, though board members continue to signal that further normalization is needed. Markets are pricing in a roughly 80% probability of a BoJ hike by April, which could narrow the rate differential and weigh on the cross if realized. Friday's US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and core PCE round out a heavy week.

Consolidation near 109.00 as Stochastic drifts to neutral

On the daily chart, AUD/JPY traded in a narrow range near 109.00 on Thursday. The pair is holding well above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 106.60 and the 200-day EMA at 100.45, confirming the uptrend from the early January lows near 104.72 is continuing. The rally from those lows has stalled since printing a year-to-date high at 110.79 in early February, with price consolidating in a roughly 109.00 to 110.00 range over the past two weeks. The Stochastic Oscillator has rolled down from the overbought zone and is now drifting near the midline, suggesting momentum has cooled and the pair has room to move in either direction. A cluster of small-bodied candles near 109.00 points to indecision. Resistance sits at the 110.79 high; a break above would open the path toward 112.00. Support rests at 108.00, with the 50-day EMA at 106.60 below.

AUD/JPY daily chart