GBP/JPY breaks below 50-day EMA as UK data and BoJ hike bets weigh

The Bank of England (BoE) held rates at 3.75% at its February meeting in a tight 5-4 vote, with four members pushing for a cut. This week's UK data has reinforced the dovish case: Tuesday's labor report showed unemployment climbing to 5.2% with payrolls falling by 30K, while Wednesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) confirmed headline inflation dropped to 3%. Friday's UK retail sales and preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will test whether the softening trend is broadening.

On the Japanese Yen side, the BoJ held at 0.75% in January but board member Masu stated this month that further hikes are needed to complete policy normalization. Markets assign roughly 80% probability to an April move, and the Yen has found support from that expectation alongside Prime Minister Takaichi's fiscal discipline messaging. The combination of a dovish BoE outlook and a gradually tightening BoJ is creating a structural headwind for the cross.

Sharp sell-off through 50-day EMA as Stochastic plunges into oversold

On the daily chart, GBP/JPY has sold off sharply over the past week, falling from the 214.00 area to trade near 208.55 on Thursday. The pair has broken decisively below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 210.05, the first sustained break below that level since the rally from the late December lows near 211.00. The 200-day EMA at 204.00 continues to trend higher well below, so the longer-term structure is still bullish, but the near-term picture has deteriorated.

The Stochastic Oscillator has plunged deep into the oversold zone, suggesting selling momentum is strong but a relief bounce could develop if the pair holds the 208.00 area. Recent sessions show a sequence of bearish candles with expanding bodies, pointing to growing selling conviction following the weak UK data. Immediate support sits at the year-to-date low near 207.24, with 206.00 and the round 205.00 level below. Resistance rests at the 50-day EMA near 210.00; a reclaim of that level would be needed to stabilize the technical picture.

GBP/JPY daily chart