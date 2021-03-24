AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Looks set to test 50-day SMA support around 82.00

- AUD/JPY wavers around the mid-82.00s after fading the bounce off three-week low.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of more than four-month-old support line favor sellers.
- Bulls need a decisive break beyond 84.10 for fresh entry.
AUD/JPY takes rounds to 82.50, after failures recover from the monthly bottom, during the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s downside break of an ascending support line from November 02 amid bearish MACD.
Considering the quote’s inability to bounce off monthly low, coupled with the key trend line breakdown and downbeat MACD, AUD/JPY sellers eye 50-day SMA and the monthly low near 82.10 as immediate support.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s downside past-82.10 will be tested by February 26 low of 81.99 before directing AUD/JPY bears to January tops surrounding 80.90.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback can look to regain above the previous support line, at 82.95 now, a break of which should propel the quote towards a horizontal area established since March 04 near 84.10.
If at all, the AUD/JPY bulls manage to cross the 84.10 hurdle on the daily chart, odds of its run-up to the 85.00 and the latest multi-month top around 85.45 can’t be ruled out.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40%
|Today daily open
|82.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.81
|Daily SMA50
|82.04
|Daily SMA100
|79.9
|Daily SMA200
|77.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.35
|Previous Daily Low
|82.74
|Previous Weekly High
|85.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.11
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.