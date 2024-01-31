AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends losses to near 97.00 before the support at 23.6% Fibonacci

- AUD/JPY could move downward toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 96.85.
- The lagging indicator MACD suggests a tepid momentum for the cross.
- A collapse below the 50-day EMA could lead the cross to approach the support zone near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at the 96.26 level.
AUD/JPY moves in a downward direction for the second successive day, trading lower around 97.00 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) faces a challenge after the softer consumer inflation data released earlier in the day.
The immediate support appears at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 96.85 lined up with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 96.83. A firm break below the 50-day EMA could put downward pressure on the AUD/JPY cross to approach the major support at the 96.50 level followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at the 96.26 level.
The technical analysis of the AUD/JPY cross involves examining various indicators. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a lagging indicator, is below the 50 level, suggesting a selling pressure and a bearish momentum for the pair.
On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for the pair shows tepid momentum in the market. The MACD line is positioned above the centerline but below the signal line. Traders could await confirmation from the MACD indicator before determining the direction of the AUD/JPY cross.
On the upside, the AUD/JPY cross could find the key barrier at 97.50 followed by the weekly high at 97.69. A breakthrough above the latter could prompt the upward sentiment and lead the pair to test the monthly high at 97.88 and the psychological resistance at 98.00 level.
AUD/JPY: Daily Chart
AUD/JPY: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|97.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.17
|Daily SMA50
|96.89
|Daily SMA100
|96.3
|Daily SMA200
|94.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.59
|Previous Daily Low
|97.09
|Previous Weekly High
|97.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.92
|Previous Monthly High
|98.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
