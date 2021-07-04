AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eases from two-week-old resistance around 83.50

- AUD/JPY fades Friday’s recovery moves below multiple key hurdles.
- 100-SMA, monthly resistance line offers a strong upside barrier.
- Two-week-old rising trend line restricts near-term losses, bullish MACD favor buyers.
AUD/JPY fails to extend Friday’s run-up, drops back to 83.50 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies the previous day’s inability to cross the near-term horizontal line even as bullish MACD signals back recovery moves.
Even if the buyers cross the 83.65 immediate resistance, a convergence of 100-SMA and a one-month-old falling trend line near 83.75-80 will be a tough nut to crack for them. Also acting as an upside filter is the 200-SMA level of 84.20.
In a case where AUD/JPY rallies beyond 84.20, early June’s lows surrounding 84.45-50 may test the pair’s further upside ahead of directing the bulls to the 85.00 threshold and then to the previous month’s peak close to 85.20.
Meanwhile, pullback moves signal a retest of an upward sloping support line from June 21, near the 83.00 round figure.
However, any further downside past the 83.00 support will be challenged by a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since June 18, around 82.75-80.
Overall, AUD/USD remains sidelined but the latest pullback could test the short-term support.
AUD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|83.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.94
|Daily SMA50
|84.38
|Daily SMA100
|83.99
|Daily SMA200
|80.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.64
|Previous Daily Low
|83.04
|Previous Weekly High
|84.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.82
|Previous Monthly High
|85.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.39
