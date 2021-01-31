AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Doji on 4H directs sellers toward 200-bar SMA

- AUD/JPY remains depressed after Friday’s pullback from two-week top.
- Trend reversal suggesting candlestick below key resistance line favors sellers.
- Bullish MACD, strong RSI keep buyers hopeful of a bounce from the key SMA.
AUD/JPY stays pressured around 80.00 during the early Asian trading session on Monday. The quote rose to the highest since January 15 on Friday before stepping back from a three-week-old resistance line, which in turn flashed a Doji candlestick on the four-hour (4H) chart.
Given the candlestick’s nature and sustained trading below the short-term resistance line, AUD/JPY sellers are currently targeting 200-bar SMA, at 79.55 now. However, bullish MACD and normal RSI conditions may challenge bears around Friday’s low of 79.80.
In a case where the bears dominate past-79.55, Thursday’s bottom near 79.20, the 79.00 threshold and the previous month’s low surrounding 78.85 should return to the chart.
Meanwhile, 80.50 can act as an immediate upside barrier during the quote’s corrective pullback, a break of which will confront the stated resistance line from January 08, currently around 80.65.
Also acting as the key resistance is January’s top of 80.92 and the 81.00 round-figure.
Overall, AUD/JPY is up for a corrective move not only because of the technical details but also due to its risk-barometer status.
Read: AUD/USD: Bears eye 0.7600 as risk aversion extends into February
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|80.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.16
|Daily SMA50
|78.83
|Daily SMA100
|77.1
|Daily SMA200
|75.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.65
|Previous Daily Low
|79.81
|Previous Weekly High
|80.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.2
|Previous Monthly High
|79.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears eye 0.7600 as risk aversion extends into February
AUD/USD begins February with a gap-down after taking a U-turn from highest since March 2018 peak the previous month. Gyrations in stocks, five-day lockdown in Perth and downbeat China PMIs favor sellers.
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 amid mixed covid vaccine news, hints of UK’s recovery plan
GBP/USD picks up bids, shrugs off late Friday’s pullback. EU’s Von der Leyen conveys difficult situation for vaccines despite AstraZeneca’s additional delivery. UK PM Johnson, chancellor Rishi Sunak discuss pre-Budget “recovery plan” as record vaccinations trigger optimism at home.
Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity
Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.