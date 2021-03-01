AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Directs bounce off 21-day EMA towards 83.00

- AUD/JPY keeps corrective pullback near intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend.
- Upbeat RSI, recovery from short-term EMA favor bulls.
- Two-month-old horizontal area, 50-day EMA becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers.
AUD/JPY trims early Asia gains while easing to 82.65 during the initial Monday. In doing so, the quote fades bounce off 21-day EMA but the RSI strength and multiple supports to the south keeps buyers hopeful.
As a result, AUD/JPY sellers will refrain from entry unless witnessing a daily closing below the 21-day EMA level of 82.00. Following that, a four-month-old ascending support line, currently around 81.25, becomes the key.
It should, however, be noted that the AUD/JPY buyers remain hopeful beyond convergence of 50-day EMA and a horizontal area comprising multiple levels since early January, around 80.65.
Meanwhile, the 83.00 threshold becomes an immediate target for the buyers whereas 83.50 and 84.30 are likely following hurdles to test AUD/JPY upside.
In a case where AUD/JPY prices remain strong beyond 84.30, the recently flashed multi-month high around 85.00 will be in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87%
|Today daily open
|82.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.7
|Daily SMA50
|80.5
|Daily SMA100
|78.31
|Daily SMA200
|76.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.82
|Previous Daily Low
|82
|Previous Weekly High
|84.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|82
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
