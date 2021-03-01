AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Directs bounce off 21-day EMA towards 83.00

  • AUD/JPY keeps corrective pullback near intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend.
  • Upbeat RSI, recovery from short-term EMA favor bulls.
  • Two-month-old horizontal area, 50-day EMA becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers.

AUD/JPY trims early Asia gains while easing to 82.65 during the initial Monday. In doing so, the quote fades bounce off 21-day EMA but the RSI strength and multiple supports to the south keeps buyers hopeful.

As a result, AUD/JPY sellers will refrain from entry unless witnessing a daily closing below the 21-day EMA level of 82.00. Following that, a four-month-old ascending support line, currently around 81.25, becomes the key.

It should, however, be noted that the AUD/JPY buyers remain hopeful beyond convergence of 50-day EMA and a horizontal area comprising multiple levels since early January, around 80.65.

Meanwhile, the 83.00 threshold becomes an immediate target for the buyers whereas 83.50 and 84.30 are likely following hurdles to test AUD/JPY upside.

In a case where AUD/JPY prices remain strong beyond 84.30, the recently flashed multi-month high around 85.00 will be in the spotlight.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 82.72
Today Daily Change 0.71
Today Daily Change % 0.87%
Today daily open 82.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 81.7
Daily SMA50 80.5
Daily SMA100 78.31
Daily SMA200 76.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 83.82
Previous Daily Low 82
Previous Weekly High 84.95
Previous Weekly Low 82
Previous Monthly High 84.95
Previous Monthly Low 79.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 83.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 81.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 83.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 84.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 85.05

 

 

