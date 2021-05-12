AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Challenges daily high, approaches 85.50

- AUD/JPY consolidates near daily highs in the Asian session.
- Bulls face a stiff resistance zone near the 85.30 area.
- Momentum oscillator signals continuation of the upward momentum.
The AUD/JPY cross maintains a steady tone in the Asian session and trades near the daily highs at 85.25.
AUD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the cross has been accumulating gains near the session’s high. The cross is in continuous upward motion since April 23 from the lows of 83.09 and hit the YTD high at 85.80 on Monday.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, placed well above the midline, hints at a continuation of the northern move for AUD/JPY. On moving higher, the price would test the 85.50 horizontal resistance area, followed by the high of Monday at 85.80
The next area of resistance could be the June 2017 high at 86.55.
Alternatively, on the downside, immediate support is placed at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (from lows of 82.28) near the 85.00 area.
The next support area could be the Friday low at 84.72, followed by Thursday’s low at 84.24.
AUD/JPY Additional Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|85.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.34
|Daily SMA50
|84.03
|Daily SMA100
|82.37
|Daily SMA200
|79.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.44
|Previous Daily Low
|84.82
|Previous Weekly High
|85.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.93
|Previous Monthly High
|85.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
GBP/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 1.4100 ahead of UK GDP, US inflation
GBP/USD eases from the multi-day top, marked on Tuesday, taking rounds to 1.4140 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable portrays a typical cautious mood ahead of the key UK Q1 GDP and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Looks to extend loss beyond 0.7250
The NZD/USD pair remains muted in the early Asian session. The pair is downbeat for the past three sessions in a row, having made a high of 0.7300 on Monday.
EOS price marches to $23 after Block.one announced new crypto exchange
EOS price may log the largest one-day gain since July 3, 2017. No signs of an extreme overbought condition on the daily or weekly Relative Strength Indexes (RSI). Block.one announces plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary.
Yield Outlook: Inflation = higher rates and yields
We expect US rates and yields to continue to tick up over the next 3-6 months as the US recovery gains speed, inflation expectations and real interest rates continue to rise and markets really begin to discuss the timing of Fed QE tapering.