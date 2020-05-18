AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers look for entry beyond 70.20

- AUD/JPY holds onto previous day’s strong recovery from 68.65, nears one-week top.
- A horizontal line comprising highs since April 30 checks buyers.
- 200-bar SMA offers strong downside support amid bullish MACD.
AUD/JPY seesaws around 70.00, near the highest since May 12, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair remains firm above 200-bar SMA but still below 13-day-old resistance including highs marked in April and so far during the current month.
As a result, buyers will wait for entries beyond 70.20 to aim for 71.00 round-figure and March month high of 71.52.
Though, January month near 72.45 could question the bulls during the further upside.
Meanwhile, Friday’s top near 69.54 can offer immediate support to the pair during its pullback ahead of Thursday’s bottom close to 68.55.
Should the pair drops below 68.55, 200-bar SMA level of 68.50 will be the key to watch as a break of which can refresh the monthly low under the previously flashed 67.63 figures.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.01
|Today Daily Change
|1.35
|Today Daily Change %
|1.97%
|Today daily open
|68.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.9
|Daily SMA50
|67.48
|Daily SMA100
|70.7
|Daily SMA200
|72.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.54
|Previous Daily Low
|68.66
|Previous Weekly High
|70.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.55
|Previous Monthly High
|70.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
