AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls stepping back to leap forward

- AUD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak while easing from highest in one week.
- Receding weakness of MACD histogram, sustained trading beyond the key EMAs favor the bulls.
- The Confluence of 21-day and 50-day EMA, followed by one-month-old falling trend line, become important resistance.
AUD/JPY steps back from Tuesday’s high of 75.43, actually the highest since September 22, to 75.33 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The risk barometer surged during the previous two days while regaining important levels above 200-day and 100-day EMAs.
Also portraying the gradual strength in underlying momentum is the MACD histogram that eases the bearish bias off-late.
As a result, the latest pullback is less likely to be dangerous unless breaking down the 200-day EMA level of 74.07. Though, odds of the quote’s declines to 74.85 level comprising the 100-day EMA can’t be ruled out.
In a case where the AUD/JPY bears dominate past-74.07, they need to conquer the 74.00 threshold to eye June 12 low near 72.50.
Meanwhile, a joint of short-term EMAs around 75.80 becomes the strong upside barrier for the bulls to cross ahead of targeting a falling trend line from August 31, at 76.55.
During the rise, AUD/JPY may catch a breather close to September 09 low surrounding 76.10.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99%
|Today daily open
|74.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.41
|Daily SMA50
|76.25
|Daily SMA100
|74.78
|Daily SMA200
|72.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.65
|Previous Daily Low
|74.12
|Previous Weekly High
|76.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.97
|Previous Monthly High
|78.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
