AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls gearing up for 50-day SMA

  • AUD/JPY cheers upside break of a six-week-old resistance line to pierce 76.00.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA also favor the buyers.
  • Two-week-old ascending trend line adds to the downside barrier.

AUD/JPY crosses 76.00 in a run-up beyond a multi-day-old resistance line, now support, during the early Friday morning in Asia. The cross closed beyond 21-day SMA for the first time since early September the previous day. Also suggesting the pair’s further upside are the bullish signals from the MACD histogram.

As a result, buyers are rushing towards a 50-day SMA level of 76.25 before challenging the 77.00 threshold.

It should, however, be noted that AUD/JPY upside past-77.00 will be questioned by the September 10 top of 77.73 and the last month’s peak surrounding 78.50.

Alternatively, the quote’s downside below the immediate support line, previous resistance, around 75.90, can revisit the 21-day SMA level of 75.72.

In a case where AUD/JPY bears sneak in below 21-day SMA, an ascending trend line from September 25, at 75.17 will gain market attention.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.01
Today Daily Change 0.37
Today Daily Change % 0.49%
Today daily open 75.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.76
Daily SMA50 76.23
Daily SMA100 75.19
Daily SMA200 72.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.76
Previous Daily Low 74.96
Previous Weekly High 76.05
Previous Weekly Low 74.12
Previous Monthly High 78.36
Previous Monthly Low 73.97
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

