AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off four-month-old support line, 200-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY retraces from 14-day low while trying to regain 75.00.
  • Normal RSI conditions favor further consolidation from the key support confluence.
  • Bears may not hesitate to challenge the mid-June lows during the further downside.

AUD/JPY seesaws around 74.80 while trying to keep the recovery moves from over two weeks’ low during the early Friday morning in Asia. The aussie cross dropped heavily the previous day but couldn’t break a joint of 200-day EMA and an ascending trend line from June 12. The pair’s following pullback from 74.25 also cheers an absence of overbought conditions and suggests extension.

As a result, the quote is set to challenge the 75.00 threshold as immediate resistance ahead of confronting a falling trend line from August 31, currently around 76.30. This gives ample opportunities to ignore the late-August lows near 75.60, which earlier considered important resistance.

If at all the bulls manage to cross 76.30 on a daily closing basis, the monthly top near 76.50 and the 77.00 round-figure could offer an intermediate halt to the bulls targeting the yearly top surrounding 78.50.

On the downside, the September month’s bottom near 74.00 will offer additional support below the 74.25/20 key barrier for the AUD/JPY sellers’ entry.

Should there be a clear downside past-74.00, June 12 bottom close to 72.50 will be in the spotlight.

All in all, the bears are likely to catch a breather and hence a bit more of consolidation can’t be ruled out.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.78
Today Daily Change -0.55
Today Daily Change % -0.73%
Today daily open 75.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.46
Daily SMA50 76.25
Daily SMA100 75.44
Daily SMA200 72.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.72
Previous Daily Low 75.2
Previous Weekly High 76.52
Previous Weekly Low 74.96
Previous Monthly High 78.36
Previous Monthly Low 73.97
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds below 0.7100 despite Wall Street’s bounce

AUD/USD holds below 0.7100 despite Wall Street’s bounce

US equities trimmed most of their daily losses, putting a halt to the dollar’s recovery. AUD/USD still trading below 0.7100 and at risk of extending its decline.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD settles around 1.1700 on dollar’s strength

EUR/USD settles around 1.1700 on dollar’s strength

The greenback is the strongest in a risk-averse environment, while the shared currency weakened on new coronavirus-related concerns. EUR/USD bearish.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD drops below $1,900

XAU/USD drops below $1,900

The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.

Gold News

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, EOS & BTT

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, EOS & BTT

The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge. 

Read more

WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA

WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA

Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures