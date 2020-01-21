AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off 50-day EMA amid bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY revisits the sub-200-day EMA area after eight days.
  • Early-December top, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can please sellers during further declines.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement adds to the short-term resistance.

AUD/JPY recovers to 75.20 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair declines below 200-day EMA during the previous day but took a U-turn from 50-day EMA. Even so, bearish MACD favors the sellers.

Hence, a downside break of 50-day EMA level of 75.10 can extend Tuesday’s declines towards December 03 high near 74.85 ahead of highlighting 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s rise between October and December months, at 74.70.

In a case where AUD/JPY prices keep trading southward past-74.70, 50% Fibonacci retracement and the monthly low could entertain the bears around 74.15 and 73.75 respectively.

Meanwhile, the pair’s daily closing beyond a 200-day EMA level of 75.32 enables it to challenge 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement at 75.42.

However, January 16 peak around 76.25 and the previous month's top surrounding 76.55 could question the bulls during the additional run-up.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.2
Today Daily Change -0.54
Today Daily Change % -0.71%
Today daily open 75.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.71
Daily SMA50 74.96
Daily SMA100 74.3
Daily SMA200 74.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.9
Previous Daily Low 75.53
Previous Weekly High 76.25
Previous Weekly Low 75.56
Previous Monthly High 77.45
Previous Monthly Low 73.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.28

 

 

