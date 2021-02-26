AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears look for acceptance, 82.85 in focus

- AUD/JPY stays depressed while extending the previous day’s pullback moves.
- 50-bar SMA, 18-day-old support line probe immediate downside.
- Bulls need to defy Gravestone Doji at multi-month top to retake controls.
AUD/JPY holds lower ground near 83.25, down 0.40% intraday, during early Friday. The pair took a U-turn from a three-year high the previous day while flashing a bearish ‘gravestone Doji’ candlestick on the four-hour chart (4H). Also favoring the sellers could be the RSI drop from the overbought area.
However, a confluence of 50-bar SMA and an ascending trend line from February 02 currently tests the AUD/JPY bears around 82.90-85.
Should the quote drops below 83.85, the mid-month top near 82.40 and December 17 low near 81.75 will lure the sellers ahead of highlighting the 81.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback may eye the 84.00 round-figure whereas 84.30 and 84.55 can test the AUD/JPY buyers afterward.
Though, bulls are less likely to be convinced unless crossing the latest top near 85.00, which in turn will reject the bearish candlestick formation.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35%
|Today daily open
|83.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.6
|Daily SMA50
|80.44
|Daily SMA100
|78.25
|Daily SMA200
|76.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.95
|Previous Daily Low
|83.51
|Previous Weekly High
|83.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.45
|Previous Monthly High
|80.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the bounce towards 0.79 as USD recovery falters
AUD/USD heads towards 0.7900. reversing a quick drop to 0.7825 region, as sliding US Treasury yields weigh down on the greenback. The yields tumble after the tremendous surge fuelled by the catastrophic Treasury auction.
Ethereum on the cusp of further losses, $1,500 probes sellers
Having conquered a two-month-old support line, now resistance, Ethererum bears are catching breather around $1,520 during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the ETH/USD pair bounces off 50-day SMA.
Gold charts minor recovery as the US bond yield drops
Gold trades marginally higher in Asia as US yields decline. The minor bounce could be associated with the US 10-year Treasury yield's pullback from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.5%. Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bullish divergence of the RSI.
USD/JPY dips below 106.00 as US dollar drops with yields
USD/JPY drops below 106.00, extending correction from five-month tops of 106.43. The US dollar stalls its recovery mode and turns south once again, dragged down by the sell-off in the Treasury yields across the curve.
Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs
The DXY's recovery rally from the seven-week low of 89.68 reached early Thursday has stalled, with the US 10-year Treasury yield retreating from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.49%. As such, stocks came under pressure on Thursday, boosting haven demand for the greenback.