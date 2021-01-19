AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins around 80.00

- AUD/JPY fades pullback from 50-bar SMA, keeps bearish signals.
- Double top confirmation, sustained break of one-month-old rising trend line favor bears.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels, 200-bar SMA add to the downside filters.
AUD/JPY battles 80.00 in a recent recovery move during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The quote earlier took a U-turn from 50-bar SMA while trying to reverse the key support break portrayed on Monday.
Despite the pair’s recent bounce off 79.86, the 50-bar SMA near 80.30 probes short-term AUD/JPY buyers ahead of the previous support line near 80.66.
In a case where the AUD/JPY prices rise past-80.66, the double top formation around 80.85-92 and the 81.00 round-figure will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of December 21 to January 08 upside, near 79.60, can challenge intraday sellers of AUD/JPY.
Also acting as the key support are 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively around 79.00 and 78.80.
Overall, AUD/JPY may witness corrective pullback but the bulls aren’t likely to regain the controls.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|79.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.6
|Daily SMA50
|78.13
|Daily SMA100
|76.85
|Daily SMA200
|75.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.08
|Previous Daily Low
|79.51
|Previous Weekly High
|80.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.72
|Previous Monthly High
|79.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
