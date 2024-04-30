  • AUD/JPY declines 0.77% amid reactions to recent Bank of Japan interventions.
  • Key support levels are at 101.35 and the April 25 low of 100.77, ahead of 100.00.
  • Should the pair climb above 102.00, it might aim to retest resistance at 102.84 and potentially push towards the year-to-date high of 104.95.

The Aussie Dollar extends its losses against the Japanese Yen for the second straight day, following an intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Monday, which kept the pair seesawing in the 101.37/104.95 range. Late in the North American session, the AUD/JPY trades at 102.18, down 0.77%.

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The AUD/JPY daily chart suggests the pair is upward biased despite retreating below the 103.00 figure. Subsequent losses are seen below the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen levels at 101.35, followed by the April 25 low at 100.77. A breach of the latter will expose the 100.00 threshold, followed by the April 22 low at 99.05.

On the other hand, the uptrend might resume if buyers hold the AUD/JPY exchange rate above 102.00. The first resistance would be the 2014 high at 102.84, followed by the 103.00 mark. Once cleared, the next stop would be the year-to-date (YTD) high at 104.95.

AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 102.17
Today Daily Change -0.50
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 102.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.14
Daily SMA50 99.02
Daily SMA100 97.95
Daily SMA200 96.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.04
Previous Daily Low 101.39
Previous Weekly High 103.48
Previous Weekly Low 99.13
Previous Monthly High 100.17
Previous Monthly Low 96.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 101.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.34

 

 

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures