AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-SMA probes bulls below 84.00

- AUD/JPY eases from 100-SMA, fades last week’s recovery from 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- Bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful above the key Fibonacci retracement.
- One-month-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
AUD/JPY fizzles recovery moves from Wednesday while witnessing a pullback to 83.75 amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote steps back from 100-SMA despite keeping the last week’s bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement level of January 28 to March 18 upside.
Although bullish MACD adds to the price-positive catalyst for AUD/JPY, the quote’s latest failure to cross the key SMA can drag it back for a while.
As a result, 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively around 83.00 and 82.30, can entertain short-term traders.
However, any further downside past-82.30 will be detrimental for the bullish sentiment and can eye the early February tops near 81.40-35 while taking stops near the 82.00 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level close to 81.60.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 83.90 immediate SMA hurdle isn’t a sure call to the AUD/JPY bulls as a downward sloping trend line from February 25, near 84.60, holds the key to the quote’s run-up targeting the monthly top of 85.45.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|83.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.76
|Daily SMA50
|82.19
|Daily SMA100
|80.13
|Daily SMA200
|77.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.85
|Previous Daily Low
|82.71
|Previous Weekly High
|84.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.29
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.27
