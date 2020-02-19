AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci in focus before Aussie employment data

- AUD/JPY stays positive above 200-day SMA.
- Bullish MACD favors further upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the buyers’ radar.
- Sellers will wait for the downside break of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
AUD/JPY registers 0.10% gains as trading near 74.33 during the Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair justifies the sustained trading above 200-day SMA and bullish MACD. However, a confluence of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to January 2020 declines seem a tough nut to crack for the buyers.
It should also be noted that Australian employment data for January will also be the key to watch for the near-term direction.
In a case data provide a positive surprise and propels the AUD/JPY pair beyond 74.45/50 immediate resistance confluence, 74.85 can be the next levels to watch ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 75.00.
If at all the bulls manage to dominate past-75.00, January 23 high near 75.50 will be the important upside barrier.
Meanwhile, the pair’s daily closing below 200-day SMA level of 74.25 can drag it back to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, at 74.00 now, a break of which might not refrain to recall 73.60 and 73.60 numbers to the south.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.86
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17%
|Today daily open
|73.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.76
|Daily SMA50
|74.84
|Daily SMA100
|74.42
|Daily SMA200
|74.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.84
|Previous Daily Low
|73.19
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.06
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.47
