AUD/JPY looks to refresh daily high near 85.30 amid risk-on sentiment

AUD/JPY edges higher in the Asian session.

Upbeat market mood keeps the aussie higher.

Yen delivers a non-performance on submissive economic outlook.

AUD/JPY price remains on the higher side while extending the previous day’s gain in the initial Asian session. The cross touched the intraday high at 85.11 before making the intraday low at 85.0.

At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 85.09, up 0.06% for the day.

Upbeat US economic data fueled the market optimism on economic recovery. In addition to that, the Industrial Profits in China rose by 106% YoY in January-April, boosting the demand for commodities.

The growth prospects expected to result in higher commodity prices that led commodity-linked aussie zoomed higher.

Meanwhile, market sentiment was further boosted after the US and China cordially agreed on bilateral trade importance in the region. As per China’s Commerce Ministry, both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern in the latest development.

On the other hand, Japan is under selling pressure after dismal unemployment data which rose to 2.8% in April, above the market expectations at 2.7%. The policymakers warned of economic risk in their statements, adding woes for the yen.

It should be worth mentioning that S&P Futures were trading higher at 4,215.38, up 0.35% indicating improved risk appetite.

As for now investors, look ahead for US Personal Consumption Expenditure data to gauge the market sentiment.

AUD/JPY Additional Levels



AUD/JPY Overview Today last price 85.08 Today Daily Change 0.03 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 85.05 Trends Daily SMA20 84.68 Daily SMA50 84.18 Daily SMA100 83.01 Daily SMA200 79.81 Levels Previous Daily High 85.08 Previous Daily Low 84.34 Previous Weekly High 85.15 Previous Weekly Low 84.04 Previous Monthly High 85.01 Previous Monthly Low 83.04 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 84.8 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 84.62 Daily Pivot Point S1 84.56 Daily Pivot Point S2 84.08 Daily Pivot Point S3 83.82 Daily Pivot Point R1 85.31 Daily Pivot Point R2 85.57 Daily Pivot Point R3 86.05



