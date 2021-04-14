AUD/JPY holds gains above 84.00 ahead of BOJ’s Kuroda, Aussie employment

- AUD/JPY consolidates strongest gains in three weeks inside a choppy range near one-week top.
- Market sentiment remains sluggish amid a lack of major data, cautious mood ahead of the key events.
AUD/JPY picks up bids inside a 10-pip range, around 84.15 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Thursday. The quote marked the strongest run-up since late March the previous day amid broad gains in commodity currencies amid hopes of global economic recovery and the US dollar weakness. However, the pair’s latest inactivity could be traced to the “Wait and See” mood ahead of the key March employment data from Australia and a speech from Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Japan’s downbeat Machinery Orders for February contrasted strong Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence for April to fuel the AUD/JPY prices on Wednesday. Also helping the quote could be upbeat comments from the Fed policymakers concerning the economic growth as well as Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s appreciation to the nation’s consumer sentiment gauge.
Also on the positive side could be the removal of virus-led activity restrictions from Queensland and Sydney. On the contrary, BOJ Governor Kuroda’s comments that the risks to the economy and prices are skewed to the downside also favored the AUD/JPY prices.
On a broader front, vaccine jitters continue amid doubts over blood clotting on the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Elsewhere, China pushes for talks with the US but The Sun highlights threats to American space researches from Beijing. Additionally, US-Turkey and Iran’s uranium ambition are extra challenges to the risks but hopes of further stimulus from the US and faster economic recovery amid unlocks from the key global economies help the sentiment.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains whereas markets in Asia-Pacific await Tokyo’s open after Wall Street benchmarks stepped back from record high the previous day.
Moving on, BOJ Governor Kuroda is to speak about monetary policies in Tokyo while the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the March month jobs report at 01:30 GMT. As BOJ’s Kuroda is less likely to alter his dovish tone, major attention will be given to the Aussie employment data for fresh impulse.
Read: Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat jobs data to provide tailwind to the aussie
Technical analysis
Not only a sustained bounce off 50-day SMA, around 83.25, but a clear upside break of one-month-old falling trend line also directs AUD/JPY towards the monthly top near 84.50.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00%
|Today daily open
|83.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.79
|Daily SMA50
|83.11
|Daily SMA100
|81.04
|Daily SMA200
|78.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.47
|Previous Daily Low
|83.04
|Previous Weekly High
|84.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.04
|Previous Monthly High
|85.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains near the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day, holding near a daily high at 1.1986. Dollar bears leading the way higher ahead of US Retail Sales, employment data.
GBP/USD holds on to daily highs near 1.3800
The broad dollar’s weakness helps GBP/USD recover some ground, although the pound is among the worst performers. Britain's successful vaccination campaign supports sterling.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 amid mixed sentiment
Gold holds lower grounds after the previous day’s downbeat performance. The yellow metal dropped for three days in the last four even as the DXY remains dismal around a one-month low. US dollar weakness tests the bears amid dull markets.
EUR/USD retains gains near the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day, holding near a daily high at 1.1986. Dollar bears leading the way higher ahead of US Retail Sales, employment data.
Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation
Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.