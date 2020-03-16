AUD/JPY holds below 66 handle, awaits BoJ emergency meeting

- Fed emergency cut sees markets into risk-off mode, weighs on AUD/JPY.
- AUD/JPY stabilises ahead of BoJ emergency meeting.
AUD/JPY is trading at 65.86 having traded between a 64.85 and 67.35 range as markets start off as they left off last week, in turbulence following central bank intervention.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kicked off proceedings with a surprise 25basis point cut which was then followed by the Federal Reserve slashing rates to zero, announcing QE and then the Reserve Bank of Australia adding A$5.9B to the banking system through market repo operations.
All in all, that is a fair amount of precautionary action from the central banks, but to top of all off, there was a coordinated move in the FX swap market between central banks to assure up dollar funding. That could be taken either way by markets this week, either as a warning sign or that there is going to be enough proactive and preventive work from the authorities to prevent a financial crisis in the banking system.
The Washington Post said the Fed vowed on Sunday to “use its full range of tools” to support the economy and the “smooth functioning of markets.”
"In the coming months, the Fed will purchase at least $700 billion more in bonds as part of its new quantitative easing. The majority of that, at least $500 billion, will be US Treasury bonds" the article read which kicked off the storm as first on the scene to report the news.
BoJ to hold an emergency meeting
AUD/JPY will continue to trade as a barometer for risk and is likely to find supply on rallies while the coronavirus. the fate of the yen is going to be partly down to the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan. The BoJ will hold an emergency meeting today at 0.300 GMT.
AUD/JPY levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.30
|Today daily open
|66.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.96
|Daily SMA50
|73.06
|Daily SMA100
|73.94
|Daily SMA200
|73.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.74
|Previous Daily Low
|65.2
|Previous Weekly High
|69.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.34
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|67.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps back towards 107.00 on BOJ emergency meeting news
USD/JPY stages a solid comeback from the surprise Fed rate cut low of 105.75 and heads back towards 107.00 on the statement that the BOJ will hold an emergency monetary policy meeting at 0300 GMT later today.
EUR/USD rallies as USD dumped on Fed's unexpected rate cut
EUR/USD rallies as the US dollar gets taken down by the Fed's surprise cut to zero ahead of schedule. Market to find relief that the dollar liquidity will be abundant, USD to be pressured on QE. EUR could find territory back towards 1.15 handle.
Wall Street’s futures collapse despite an easing Fed
The US Federal Reserve has decided this Sunday to cut rates to zero and launched a massive $700 billion quantitative easing program, indicating that the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States.
Gold bounces-back above $1550 after Fed's surprise rate cut
Gold is up nearly 2% and back above $1550, benefiting from broad US dollar sell-off triggered by a massive slump in the US Treasury yields after the US Fed slashed the rates to zero, in a surprise global coordinated policy move to tackle coronavirus.
WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus
While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.