AUD/JPY: Flashing marginal gains, 100-day MA is key support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY is attempting gains amid the uptick in the S&P 500 futures. 
  • Big gains may remain elusive on trade optimism and pessimism seesaw.

AUD/JPY is reporting marginal gains at press time, having defended key support for a third straight day on Thursday.

The currency pair is currently trading at 73.83, representing a 0.15% gain on the day.

The bid tone around the anti-risk Japanese Yen has likely weakened, possibly due to the uptick in the US index futures. Currently, the S&P 500 futures are adding 0.15% on the day.

China's commerce ministry on Thursday dismissed reports stating that the trade talks between the US and China are in trouble and reiterated that the world's second-largest economy will work with the US side on the basis of equality and mutual respect in addressing the core concerns.

Even so, the US equity markets dipped Thursday. For instance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.20%. The risk sentiment, however, is looking to stabilize in Asia. The AUD/JPY pair may extend gains if the risk reset gathers pace.  

That said, investors may be wary of initiating bullish bets on stocks, courtesy of optimism and pessimism seesaw. Both sides have a history of mentioning the change of interim deal only to backtrack in the same sentence.

Therefore, big gains in AUD/JPY look unlikely - more so, due to the downbeat Aussie PMI released earlier today. The headline Manufacturing PMI came in above 49.8 forecasts to 49.9 but slipped beneath 50.1 prior while Services PMI declined to 49.5 versus 53.5 expected and 50.1 earlier.

Technical levels

The 100-day MA, currently at 73.59, has been restricting downside since Nov. 19. Therefore, a break below that level, if confirmed, could embolden sellers, leading to a quick drop to 73.00.

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 73.84
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 73.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.5
Daily SMA50 73.77
Daily SMA100 73.62
Daily SMA200 75.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.05
Previous Daily Low 73.49
Previous Weekly High 74.96
Previous Weekly Low 73.35
Previous Monthly High 75.3
Previous Monthly Low 71.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 74
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD:1.1052 is key support

EUR/USD:1.1052 is key support

EUR/USD could face strong selling pressure below key support of 1.1052. The pair created a bearish hammer on Wednesday. That candlestick pattern is widely considered an early warning of an impending bearish reversal. The follow-through was bearish on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bearish pin bar on D1 keeps sellers hopeful

GBP/USD: Bearish pin bar on D1 keeps sellers hopeful

Bearish candlestick pattern doubts the GBP/USD’s latest recovery as the cable takes the bids to 1.2920 during Asian session. Prices are likely to liquidate the recent upside momentum unless breaking the latest high of 1.2986.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Flat in Tokyo as markets look for trade-deal clarity

USD/JPY: Flat in Tokyo as markets look for trade-deal clarity

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is flat around 108.60 trading ina narrow 10-pip range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. where USD/JPY ranged between 108.46 and 108.70.

USD/JPY News

Gold clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts, US-China tussle in focus

Gold clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts, US-China tussle in focus

Following its first negative daily closing in the week, Gold prices cling to 100-day EMA while flashing $1,465 as a quote during Friday’s Asian session. The US “Freedom of Navigation” and another funding bill to avoid shutdown recently occupied headlines.

Gold News

Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs

Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs

Friday will be a big day for the euro. There's a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde and November PMIs. Since Lagarde became the President of the central bank, she has not made any direct comments on monetary policy.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures