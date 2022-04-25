AUD/JPY eyes 92.00 as Covid-19 in China challenges global supply chains, risk-off impulse active

- AUD/JPY has slipped near 92.20 amid improvement in safe-haven appeal, which has underpinned yen.
- Lockdown measures in China have resulted in supply chain bottlenecks.
- A profit-booking in the asset after reaching extended levels has brought a sell-off in the currency.
The AUD/JPY pair is falling like a house of cards in the Asian session as the negative market sentiment has underpinned the Japanese yen against aussie. The cross has eroded almost 1% from its previous close on Friday. The pair has carry-forwarded its sell-off on Monday and is likely to find a cushion to near the round level support at 92.00. A vertical downside was recorded in the cross since Thursday after it failed to sustain above the psychological resistance of 95.00.
Aussie bulls have lost strength as the Covid-19 pandemic in China has disrupted the supply chains. The laborious path of the zero-Covid strategy has forced the Chinese authorities to resort to severe lockdown measures, which has affected the aggregate demand and has also challenged the global supply chains. Australia, being the leading exporter to China, is going to hurt amid supply chain bottlenecks, which eventually will affect its fiscal revenues due to a steep reduction in its exports. Also, the antipodean is facing headwinds on a higher preliminary reading of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due on Wednesday. The Aussie inflation is likely to land at 4.6% against the prior figure of 3.5%.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen is resisting further weakness broadly. It looks like the Japanese yen is gaining strength on short-coverings as its long-duration weakness has resulted in some profit-booking, which still does not favors an end to its downside.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|93.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.12
|Daily SMA50
|88.42
|Daily SMA100
|85.29
|Daily SMA200
|83.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.74
|Previous Daily Low
|92.94
|Previous Weekly High
|95.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.94
|Previous Monthly High
|94.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
