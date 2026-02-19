The NZD/USD pair recovers slightly from the vicinity of mid-0.5900s or a nearly two-week low set during the Asian session on Thursday, and recovers a part of the previous day's dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)-inspired losses. Spot prices, however, lack bullish conviction and currently trade around the 0.5975 region, up less than 0.15% for the day.

The RBNZ kept its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 2.25% at the end of the February policy meeting on Wednesday and reiterated an accommodative policy outlook amid expectations that inflation will return to the target over the next year. Traders were quick to react and pushed back the likely timing for a rate hike further into late-2026. This, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and the NZD/USD pair.

That said, RBNZ's new Governor Anna Breman said this Thursday that we would act to tighten earlier if we see pricing behaviours change, a much stronger economic recovery that can sustain higher interest rates. This, along with a positive tone around the equity markets, offers some support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi and the NZD/USD pair. However, a bullish US Dollar (USD) might keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the currency pair.

The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, preserves the previous day's gains led by the less dovish FOMC Minutes, which showed that policymakers were split over the timing of further rate cuts. Several officials indicated that more rate cuts could be warranted if inflation declines as expected, while others cautioned that easing too early amid elevated inflation could compromise the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% target.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the US military is prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend, which keeps geopolitical risks in play. This turns out to be another factor underpinning the Greenback's safe-haven status and might contribute to capping the NZD/USD pair. Traders now look to the US macro data, which, along with speeches from influential FOMC members, will drive the USD and provide some impetus later during the North American session.