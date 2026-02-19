Canadian Dollar strengthens to near 1.3700 on higher crude oil prices

The USD/CAD pair loses ground to around 1.3695 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday, pressured by higher crude oil prices. Nonetheless, softer Canadian inflation data has raised prospects the Bank of Canada (BoC) would resume its interest rate cutting campaign, which could weigh on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the Greenback.

Crude oil prices rebounds amid persistent tensions between the US and Iran. This, in turn, boost the commodity-linked Loonie. It is worth noting that Canada is a major oil-exporting country, and higher crude oil prices generally have a positive impact on the CAD.

Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased to 2.3% YoY in January from 2.4% in December, according to Statistics Canada on Tuesday. This figure came in below the market consensus of 2.4%. This report reinforced the case that the BoC will cut the key interest rate again, which could drag the CAD lower and act as a tailwind for the pair.

On the other hand, hawkish FOMC minutes from its January policy meeting could provide some support to the US Dollar (USD) in the near term. Several policymakers said that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may need to raise rates if inflation remains stubbornly high.

On Friday, traders will take more cues from the preliminary reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4), along with the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports.