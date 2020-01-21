AUD/JPY drops to seven-day low following fresh risk aversion

- AUD/JPY extends losses to the third consecutive day.
- A mix of trade/political headlines gains strength from news concerning the spread of the virus in China to favor the risk-off.
- BOJ, Aussie employment data in focus for near-term direction.
AUD/JPY declines to 75.40 during the early Tuesday’s trading hours. In doing so, the pair holds onto losses for the third day in a row amid a mix of trade/political headlines. The quote recently slipped heavily after the news broke that human transmission of China virus is confirmed after the fourth person died due to the same.
In order to strongly supervise the public movement and avoid unnecessary gatherings, Wuhan has set up the Wuhan Pneumonia control center in a reaction to the spread of disease in China.
The risk-aversion could also have gained clues from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos wherein the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced further weakness to the global economy during 2019 and 2020. However, expected mild recovery during the current year seems to have tamed the pessimism.
Furthermore, the weekend crisis in Libya is far from over as the Col. Khalifa Haftar refuses to respect the global push towards peace whereas the US and Britain are to take some of their troops back from Iraq to placate regional disputes.
While portraying the aforementioned catalysts, the US 10-year treasury yields trim nearly three basis points to 1.80%. It should be noted that the US traders begin the trading week today as they enjoyed Martin Luther King Day Holiday on Monday. Additionally, S&P Futures also drop 0.40% to 3,312 by the press time.
Looking forward, the monetary policy meeting of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and its quarterly outlook, followed by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s press conference, will act as an immediate catalyst. The BOJ isn’t expected to alter present monetary policy and hence might turn out as the non-event.
Read: When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?
On the other hand, Thursday’s Aussie employment data will be the key to watch after the latest bushfires. Forecasts suggest downbeat readings and hence any surprise to the upside can have stronger than expected reaction.
Technical Analysis
A 200-day SMA level of 74.71 seems to gain the market’s attention unless prices cross short-term falling trend line resistance, near 76.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|75.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.71
|Daily SMA50
|74.96
|Daily SMA100
|74.3
|Daily SMA200
|74.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.9
|Previous Daily Low
|75.53
|Previous Weekly High
|76.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.56
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.28
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends losses below 110.00 ahead of BOJ
The Japanese yen picks up fresh bids in the last minutes, dragging USD/JPY lower below the 110 level, as risk-off remains at full steam, indicated by a 0.40% drop in the S&P 500 futures and heavy losses in the US Treasury yields. Focus shifts to BOJ decision.
AUD/USD meets fresh supply, looks to test Monday's low
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure and nears Monday's low at 0.6855, as a risk-off wave grips Asia. The spot shrugged-off upbeat Australian weekly consumer confidence led steady recovery.
Central Banks to dominate FX
This week we see four key central bank decisions in the G10. Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, Norges Bank and the ECB. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to leave rates and the 10 year yield target unchanged.
Gold spikes to fresh nine-day highs above $1565
Gold prices witnessed a spike to a fresh nine-day high of $1567.50, as the risk-off trades gathered steam across the board. The panic buying in gold can be seen on the Coronavirus outbreak scare, as the World Health Organization (WHO) is said to call an emergency meeting.
GBP/USD: Inside falling channel below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades near 1.3000 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair stays inside the monthly falling trend channel while also remaining below 200-bar SMA. With this, sellers keep eyes on December 23 low, near 1.2900.