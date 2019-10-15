- AUD/JPY fell 10 pips after the RBA minutes showed the bank is ready to ease further if needed.
- The decline was short-lived as policymakers debated the cost of easing.
The AUD/JPY pair witnessed two-way business following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) October meeting minutes at 01:30 GMT.
The pair fell 10 pips 73.27 immediately after the minutes were released only to rise back to levels above 73.40. As of writing, the pair is trading around 73.41, representing marginal losses on the day.
Minutes of the meeting showed the RBA cut rates by 25 basis points at its October meeting due to weak global growth outlook, tepid domestic inflation, and considerable labor market spare capacity. The minutes also showed the was ready to consider further easing to support growth and achieve its 2% to 3% inflation target.
The dovish headline pushed the AUD lower. However, details revealed the policymakers discussed a range of arguments for not easing at the meeting, including a possible decline in the marginal efficiency of interest rate cuts, the need to reserve firepower for future negative shocks and the possibility of easy policy fueling asset bubbles.
Moreover, these factors may keep the RBA from cutting rates in the final two months of 2019. Hence, it's not surprising that AUD/JPY quickly recovered the lost ground to trade above 73.40.
Looking forward, the pair may rise to 74.00 if China's producer price inflation, due at 01:30 GMT, blows past expectations and the global equities pick up a strong bid, weakening demand for the anti-risk Yen (JPY). As of now, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.17% gain.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|73.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.83
|Daily SMA50
|72.53
|Daily SMA100
|73.85
|Daily SMA200
|76.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.75
|Previous Daily Low
|73
|Previous Weekly High
|73.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.84
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fiber enters the Asian session above the 1.1000 handle
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, last week, the Fiber broke above a multi-week trendline and tested the 50 SMA.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2630 amid fresh hopes of a Brexit deal
GBP/USD rises on renewed Brexit optimism. With the Daily Telegraph releasing reports of the potential solution to Northern Irish border problem, Pound rises to 1.2630 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY unchanged on 108 handle in Tokyo opening hour, eyes on key events
USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo's opening hour, down -0.02% despite the concerns over the 'Phase1' deal made between China and the US on Friday. Looking ahead, eyes are on US Industrial Production and Fed speakers.
Gold stays below 21-day EMA as buyers await fresh trade/political clues
Having failed to cross 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during its Monday’s recovery, Gold prices pull back to $1,492 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.