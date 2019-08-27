AUD/JPY bounces-off 71.25 amid looming US-China trade uncertainty

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Fear gauge, AUD/JPY, attempts a recovery amid trade woes, weaker Yuan.
  • A shift in the risk sentiment helps the cross to stage a comeback.
  • Focus trade developments and risk trends for fresh impetus.

The AUD/JPY pair is seen staging a comeback from a drop to 71.25 levels amid a sudden turnaround in the risk sentiment, as the European equities turn positive. However, the rebound lacks follow-through as the Treasury yields continue to bleed, implying that the US-China trade tensions continue to loom.

China’s consumption boost offers support

Over the last hour, the cross reversed course and resumed Monday’s upbeat momentum, after the risk sentiment got a bit of a lift from China’s State Council’s plan to boost the consumption, in the face of mounting trade risks on the economic growth.

China is considering relaxing and withdrawing certain restrictions on auto purchases as well as actively support new-energy vehicle purchases while encouraging credit support for purchases of new energy vehicles and smart home appliances.

Despite the latest leg up, the risk barometer, AUD/JPY remains under pressure, as the doubts over the US-China reconciliation on trade continue to keep the trade war fears alive. Beijing casts doubt on state of trade talks after Trump says it wanted a deal - SCMP

Further, the latest positive developments on the US-Japan trade front adds to the bullish tone seen around the Japanese currency, keeping the bearish bias intact. Meanwhile, the Aussie remains pressured by the recent dovish comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Deputy Governor Debelle, as he said that he left doors open for unconventional monetary policy options, if the rates fall to around 0.5%.

All eyes now remain on fresh US-China trade-related headlines and the sentiment on the Wall Street for the next direction. Also, the US CB Consumer Confidence gauge and Australian Construction Output data will be closely eyed.

AUD/JPY Technical levels to watch

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 71.52
Today Daily Change -0.39
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 71.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.22
Daily SMA50 74.13
Daily SMA100 75.63
Daily SMA200 77.44
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.08
Previous Daily Low 69.97
Previous Weekly High 72.41
Previous Weekly Low 71.03
Previous Monthly High 76.28
Previous Monthly Low 74.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

