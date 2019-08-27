RBA’s Debelle: If rates got down to around 0.5% would have to consider other options

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from the RBA Deputy Governor Debelle, this time speaking on the exchange rate and interest rates outlook.
A$ has come down some, may well go down further.
Further fall in A$ would be helpful to economy.
If rates got down to around 0.5% would have to consider other options.
The Aussie extends its gradual decline and looks to test the 0.6750 level, as Debelle says RBA could consider other options if rates are slashed further to near zero.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish reversal remains elusive ahead of German GDP
EUR/USD remains on the defensive, as the pair fell 0.34% on Monday, invalidating Friday's bullish outside reversal candle. The common currency may come under fresh pressure, if the German GDP prints below estimates, strengthening the case for aggressive easing by the ECB.
GBP/USD remains under pressure as Brexit uncertainty intensifies
With the increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit, GBP/USD remains on the back foot while heading into Tuesday’s London open. UK’s Chief Brexit adviser David Frost will head to Brussels for fresh departure talks on Wednesday.
USD/JPY drops towards 105.50 on US-Japan trade optimism
USD/JPY extends losses towards the 105.50 level, as the Yen remains buoyed by the positive developments on the US-Japan trade front. Further, broad-based US dollar weakness amid weaker Treasury yields and positive Japanese stocks also collaborate to the downside.
Gold: Gravestone Doji indicates scope for a deeper pullback
Gold is looking heavy, having created a Gravestone Doji candle on Monday. The metal failed to close above $1,535, a sign of buyer exhaustion. Gold could fall back to $1,500 in the short-term, as the daily chart is reporting a topping pattern.
USD/CNY jumps to highest since February 2008
China's onshore Yuan (CNY) fell to 7.1592 per US Dollar soon before press time, marking the lowest level since February 2008. The Chinese currency is now reporting almost 4% drop on a month-to-date basis.