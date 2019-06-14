AUD/JPY: Bears concentrate on geopolitics ahead of China data

- Risk off rules market sentiment amid US-Iran tension and US-China trade woes.
- China data-dump in the spotlight for fresh impulse.
Not only risk concerning the US-Iran war but likely trade tussle between the US and China also drags the AUD/JPY pair down to the fresh low since early-January nearing 74.68 amid early Friday trading session.
In addition to sluggish Australian data giving rise to speculations of Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) another rate cut, the US-China trade tussle and recent noise relating to the blast of oil tanks in the Gulf of Oman also weigh on the prices.
The US says that Iran was behind the blast and has released a video showing their coast guards removing mines, as per the Reuters.
On a distant note, markets are also risk averse expecting a rate cut from the US Federal Reserve and slowdown of the global economy due to the trade war.
The global barometer of risk tone, 10-year US treasury yield, drops to 2.089% by the press time.
While China’s data is already in the pipeline, to be released at 07:00 GMT, investors may now focus on risk events concerning the US, China, and Iran in order to determine near-term trade direction.
China’s industrial production (YoY) is expected to increase to 5.5% from 5.4% while retail sales may rise to 8.1% from 7.2% during the month of May.
Additionally, April month industrial production from Japan (expected to remain unchanged at -1.1% YoY) can also play its role if flashing a deviation from market consensus.
Technical Analysis
Having slipped beneath 74.77, the pair is likely to decline further towards July 2016 low near 74.55 whereas the year 2016 bottom surrounding 72.45 could be next on the bears’ list.
Meanwhile, an uptick beyond 74.77 can pull the pair back to 75.20/25 area comprising multiple lows since January 04. Should there be additional upside past-75.25, 76.00 might come back on the chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data
EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.
GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech
With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.
USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks
USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins.
Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift
Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution
American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.