AUD/JPY aims to recapture 10-day high around 92.00 ahead of Australian Employment

- AUD/JPY is looking to re-test the 10-day high around 92.00 as the focus has shifted to Australian Employment.
- The stubborn labor cost index could keep the overall demand elevated and eventually the Australian inflation.
- Japan’s economy is likely to continue moderate pickup ahead due to wage hikes, and a strong corporate appetite for investment.
The AUD/JPY pair is looking to reclaim the 10-day high around 92.00 in the early Tokyo session. The risk barometer showed a significant jump on Wednesday as investors are worried that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could raise interest rates further to tame Australian inflation.
On Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported mixed Q1 Wage Price Index data. The quarterly labor cost index remained steady at 0.8% but lower than the estimate of 0.9%. On an annual basis, the economic data accelerated to 3.7% vs. the consensus of 3.6% and the former release of 3.3%. A stubborn labor cost index could keep the overall demand elevated and eventually, the Australian inflation, which could force RBA Governor Philip Lowe to tighten monetary policy further.
Going forward, Australia’s Employment data (April) will provide more clarity. As per the consensus, the Australian economy added 25K fresh jobs in April, lower than the additions of 53K made in March. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.8%. Lower additions of fresh payrolls would be a comfort for the agenda of bringing inflation down ahead.
Economists at Commerzbank believe that “The main risk remains that the labor market data might surprise to the upside. A surprise of that nature would further fuel recent hopes of a further rate step and would no doubt be positive for the Aussie.”
On the Japanese Yen front, Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed a decent rise in Q1 numbers. Preliminary Q1 GDP accelerated by 0.4% vs. the estimates of 0.1%. In the last quarter, the GDP growth remained stagnant. Japan’s Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto cited “Economy likely to continue moderate pickup ahead due to improving sentiment, wage hikes and strong corporate appetite for investment.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89
|Today daily open
|90.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.28
|Daily SMA50
|89.38
|Daily SMA100
|90.27
|Daily SMA200
|92.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.26
|Previous Daily Low
|90.57
|Previous Weekly High
|91.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.8
|Previous Monthly High
|90.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Binance Coin likely to outperform competitors as Wrapped Beacon ETH gets warm welcome
The largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, Binance, is gearing up to establish its dominance in the DeFi landscape with the launch of Ethereum-wrapped Beacon Ether (ETH-wBETH) liquidity pool on Curve Finance.
US debt crisis will be ongoing
It would seem that stocks can only drift higher over the coming week. As everyone expects a solution to the debt ceiling crisis to be found in time. Yet this is not even the real problem.