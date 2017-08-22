AUD: Commodities drive revision - Westpac

AUD: Commodities drive revision - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Westpac continue to expect that growth in China will slow modestly in 2H17 then more meaningfully in 2018 as credit conditions are tightened and central government infrastructure programs wound back and as a result expect the Australian dollar to end the year at USD0.76.
Key Quotes
“In retrospect, our expectations for the extent of the reversal in commodity prices were overdone, with the expected falls in 2018 in line with those seen in 2015 – when the authorities took a particularly hard line against corruption and debt fuelled excess.”
“Our Australian commodities index is now expected to fall by only 7% to end 2017. As a result, we now expect the Australian dollar to end the year at USD0.76, previously USD0.73.”
“For 2018, we had previously anticipated a 30% decline in commodity prices. But as 2018 will not see as broad or large a decline in activity, we now expect around a 20% fall in commodity prices. Other key factors behind our AUD forecast remain unchanged, save the fed funds rate profile being pushed out three months: to December 2017, then June and December 2018.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.