AUD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls pushing back against bearish outlook

- AUD/CHF has been under pressure but the bulls are pushing back.
- A downside extension will occur in AUD/CHF if USD/CHF bears step on the gas.
As per the prior analysis, AUD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears stepping in for a breakout towards 0.6750, the pair has been sliding through the 0.67 handle and there could be more to go.
The bearish fundamentals still stick up. CHF is a stagflation hedge and the Swiss National Bank will likely allow the currency to strengthen rather than raise interest rates. The Aussie is under pressure due to a dovish outlook. Meanwhile, we are seeing a bearish pennant on the hourly chart as follows:
AUD/CHF H1 chart
With that being said, the bulls are moving in on the Aussie in Asia and the USD is firming against the swiss franc. If the above scenario is to play out, then USD/CHF needs to be contained by the following resistance near 0.9260.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds toward 1.1370 amid soft US dollar
EUR/USD is grinding above the critical resistance level, 1.1360, amid broad US dollar weakness. At the press time, the currency pair is trading around 1.1370 during Friday's early Asian-pacific trading session.
GBP/USD awaits Brexit talks, UK Retail Sales as bulls battle 1.3500 hurdle
GBP/USD prints four-day uptrend, taking bids around 1.3500 amid early Asian session on Friday. Although broad US dollar weakness and the recently firmer hopes of the Bank of England’s (BOE) rate hike keep buyers hopeful, upcoming UK Retail Sales for October and the key Brexit talks warrant caution.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Cryptos look bearish but one might rebound
BTC is in the process of breaking below $59,586, fading from $60K. ETH sees bulls defending $4,060 and shows signs of further bullish action. XRP sees bulls recovering ground against the bulls, overtaking strategic support levels to the upside.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?