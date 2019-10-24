Asian stocks trade mixed amid mild risk recovery

- Upbeat results from the US majors, receding tension between the US-Turkey favor risk-on.
- An absence of major data, trade/Brexit headlines and mixed catalysts from Asia question the bulls.
Asian equities trim gains as downbeat catalysts and a lack of trade/Brexit headlines question traders ahead of the key events, up for release during the European/London session.
An end to the United States’ (US) sanctions on Turkey and upbeat reports from Microsoft and Tesla helped Asian shares to begin Thursday’s trading on a positive note. However, multi-year low reading of Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from Japan, mixed data from Australia and weaker than expected growth from South Korea challenged the market sentiment afterward.
Also affecting the risk sentiment is a lack of trade/Brexit headlines and market’s wait for the ECB, not to forget the PMIs from the Eurozone, Germany and the US. As a result, the US 10-year equities stay mostly unchanged to 1.76% while MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares ex-Japan marks nearly 0.20% gains by the press time. Moving on, Japan’s NIKKEI nears 0.50% profits despite a mixed bag of data while considering August month indices.
Australia’s ASX 200 seems to benefit from expectations of a trade deal with China and calls for further easing but New Zealand’s NZX 50 is likely differing with 0.20% loss. Further, India’s BSE SENSEX and South Korea’s KOSPI stand mostly even with HANG SENG storing 0.40% gains.
Looking forward, a busy economic calendar during the European/United Kingdom (UK) session will follow even active US hours of trading. However, likely absence of major trade/Brexit headlines could weigh on the market momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.