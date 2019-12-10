Asian stocks pay little heed to China/Indonesia data amid trade war concerns

- Asian shares stay mildly negative as upbeat data confronts risk-off sentiment.
- China’s inflation numbers, Indonesia’s Retail Sales beat forecasts.
- US-China trade war fears keep buyers in check ahead of the key events.
Upbeat data from the key Asian economies fail to overcome the fears of a trade war between the United States (US) and China. As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops -0.12% by the press time of early Tuesday. Also following suit is Japan’s NIKKEI that stays unchanged around 23,420.
China’s November month inflation data, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), came in beyond expectations while Bank Indonesia’s (BI) survey showed upbeat results of Indonesian Retail Sales during October. The data couldn’t please equity buyers in China and Indonesia as SHANGHAI AND HANG SENG flash -0.20% loss by the time of writing.
Market’s risk tone stays sluggish with the US 10-year treasury yields taking rounds to 1.82% while that of Japanese government bonds rises to zero for the first time in nine months.
The reason could be attributed to fears of the US-china trade war as the Trump administration is still on with its threat to levy fresh tariffs on China on December 15 in the absence of a phase-one deal. The odds for the same have been lesser off-late with the latest Global Times piece suggesting a hard reversal of trade trend between the world’s top two economies.
Adding to the risk aversion is cautious sentiment ahead of this week’s key events including United Kingdom’s (UK) general election and monetary policy meetings by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) the European Central Bank (ECB).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls picking up strength on upbeat China inflation
AUD/USD is seen catching fresh bids and tests daily highs near 0.6830 region, in a delayed reaction to upbeat Australia’s NAB Business Survey and Chinese inflation figures. Optimism on the USMCA trade deal also collaborates to the Aussie's bounce.
USD/JPY: Bouncing up from 50-day MA amid mixed trade headlines
USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from the 50-day average support. Positive comments from US and Mexican officials on the USMCA deal likely weighed over Yen. The upside is being capped by lingering US-China trade issues.
USD Holds Support Ahead Of FOMC
It’s a mixed regarding USD performance overall, yet DXY points towards a near-term trough which could see a lower Euro and higher Yen (at least over the near-term). By Thu’s close, DXY had produced is 6 consecutive bearish session.
Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.
GBP/USD: Eyes on 1.3110/07 support confluence amid bearish MACD
GBP/USD drops to 1.3140 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The quote witnesses a pullback from an eight-month high. Also supporting the downside bias is the bearish signals from the 12-bar MACD indicator.