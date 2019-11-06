Asian stocks pare gains amid receding trade optimism

- US-China trade hawks re-check concerns as China stays firm on its demand.
- NZ employment data keeps RBNZ’s rate cut on the cards while BOJ minutes keep favoring easy money
- Fedspeak refrains from backing the recent optimism.
Having surged to multi-month high during the previous day, Asian shares seem to doubt the rally on Wednesday amid mixed headlines concerning the US-China trade optimism. Adding to the downside pressure could be the recent calls that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could rethink its future rate cuts amid latest positive data.
During the early-day releases, global media unearthed doubts over the successful “Phase One” deal between the United States (US) and China as the dragon nation stands firm in its demand to revoke some/all of the Trump administration’s tariffs. The same gained traction after China’s Vice Premier Liu He reignited the fears of the US-China confrontation over the Hong Kong issue.
However, downbeat employment statistics form New Zealand, sustained support for easy money policy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) minutes and an absence of upbeat tone from the Fedspeak seem to limit the bears.
As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan marks 0.2% losses while Japan’s NIKKEI stays mostly unchanged at 23,270. Further, China’s indices flash red signals while Indonesia’s IDX Composite losses nearly 0.5% and the Philippines’’ PSEi marks -1.29% by the press time. Shares in Australia and India, as indicated by ASX 200 and BSE SENSEX respectively, please sellers with -0.26% and -0.43% by the time of writing.
Given the renewed fears of a trade war between the US and China, markets will keep close watch over the trade headlines. On the other hand, Fedspeak will also be the key amid recently increasing hawkish calls concerning the Fed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teasing double top breakdown
EUR/USD's pullback from highs near 1.1180 has established a double top pattern on the daily chart. The pair is currently trading around the neckline support of 1.1073. A close below that level would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 1.0966.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle inside triangle above 200-day SMA
GBP/USD stays inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle formation while taking rounds to 1.2883 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Strong RSI, quote’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA keep buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY: Bears attack 109.00 amid souring risk sentiment
With risk-off trades back in vogue amid potential risks to the US-China Phase One trade deal, the demand for the safe-haven Yen is on the rise, now pushing USD/JPY lower to test the 109 handle, as markets ignored the poor Japanese Services PMI and BOJ minutes.
Gold: Sidelined after biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,486 at press time, having dropped by 1.74% on Tuesday to register its biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25. The metal faced selling pressure on Tuesday.
USD/CNH below 7.00 for the first time since Aug. 5
The CNH is being quoted less than 7 per US dollar for the first time since Aug. 5 and there is scope for further appreciation, as per the USD/CNH technical chart. The pair closed below the 100-day MA on Tuesday.