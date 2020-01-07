Asian stocks: Mildly bid amid the absence of US-Iran war

- Asian traders are cautiously optimistic about no war between the US and the Middle East.
- Fresh trade headlines, upbeat data and Wall Street performance also support the equities’ recovery.
Asian traders ignore war threats amid the absence of any major developments concerning the US-Iran tussle. The same, while joining with mixed US-China trade head headlines, help the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares to gain 0.60% to 692 by the press time of the pre-European session on Tuesday.
Market bears expecting an outbreak of the US-Iran war on Monday went home disappointed as the global leaders including France, Germany, the UK and United Nations (UN) are trying to placate Iran. Also, an absence of fresh war threat from the Middle East gives a little importance to the headlines showing that the US is preparing for fresh sanctions on Iraq as well as Trump administration’s banning of the Iranian Foreign Minister from entering the US.
Furthering the market’s risk reset could be trade headlines that suggest the US and China are on track as far as the phase-one deal is concerned. This joins the next week’s scheduled US visit by the Chinese diplomats while contrasting Beijing official’s claims that China will not change the purchase quotas of the farm goods’ import from the US.
Additionally, a positive daily performance by the Wall Street benchmarks also supports the equity buyers.
While portraying all this, the US 10-year treasury yields stay positive around 1.82% whereas Japan’s NIKKIE gains more than 1.37% to 23,523 by the press time. Further, leading stock indices from China and India are around 1.0% in gains whereas Australia’s ASX 200 benefits from the expectations of further easing after the recent wildfire and downbeat data.
Moving on, investors will closely observe developments surrounding the US-Middle East tussle for near-term direction whereas the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI could offer intermediate clues.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY challenges key technical resistance in valiant comeback
USD/JPY is printing daily highs near 108.50, having reversed a dip to a low of 108.31. The pair regains the bid tone in a quiet Asian session, in light of fading Mid-East tensions and ahead of relevant US data.
AUD/USD battles 38.2% Fib support, as bears retain control
AUD/USD is defending key support for the third day and may witness a minor corrective bounce with signs of risk reset in the financial markets. The pair is currently trading at 0.6932, which is the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from the Nov. 29 low and Jan. 1 high.
US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI December Preview: Last call for the concerned?
Services PMI is projected to increase to 54.5 in Dec from 53.9 in Nov. The business activity index is predicted to rise to 52.0 in Dec from 51.6 the prior month. The employment index was 55.5 in Nov and 53.7 in Oct.
WTI extends losses to $62.50 amid risk reshuffle, trade headlines
WTI extends losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while declining to $62.50 last hour. The energy benchmark seems to have been bearing the burden of traders’ risk reassessment and profit-booking.
GBP/USD: On the front foot inside short-term triangle
GBP/USD trades near 1.3180 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair registered noticeable gains on the previous day, which in turn helps the quote to form a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.