Asian stocks grind lower as firmer yields battle virus woes, stimulus hopes

- Asian-Pacific shares remain mostly on the back foot as US Treasury bond yields rally to multi-day high.
- Virus woes escalate in Japan, BOJ keeps monetary policy unchanged while raising price outlook.
- China’s PBOC braces for rate cut after MLF reduction, financial market risks loom.
- Australia reports record virus-led death toll, New Zealand Business Confidence eased.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region remain sluggish, mostly pressured, during early Tuesday in Europe as the firmer US Treasury yields joined upbeat oil prices. On the same line are concerns relating to the South African covid variant, namely Omicron, as well as the Fed rate hike.
That said, the US 10-year and 5-year Treasury yields refresh two-year highs while the 2-year bond coupon jumps to the February 2020 levels at the latest. Also portraying the risk-off mood is the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.45% by the press time.
Behind the moves could be the slide in the Fed Fund Futures rate. “Fed fund futures extend slide as December 2022 implies rates of 1.05%, July 2023 near 1.50%,” said Reuters. Escalating bets on the faster rate hikes propel the US bond yields.
Elsewhere, Australia reports the biggest daily death toll due to the covid, China braces for tighter activity controls in Tianjin. Further, Japan’s Tokyo also braces for quasi-emergency together with the other nine prefectures.
Talking about data, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) revised up inflation outlook while keeping the monetary policy unchanged. Further, New Zealand’s NZIER Business Confidence for the fourth quarter (Q4) dropped to -28% versus -11% prior.
Amid these plays, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.50% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 declines 0.25% by the press time.
Australia’s ASX 200 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng print mild losses at the latest while China manages to print mild gains amid hopes of further easy money policies to defend the domestic financial market on fresh risks from the key developers.
Elsewhere, New Zealand’s NZX 50 and India’s BSE Sensex struggle for clear direction whereas South Korea’s KOSPI and Indonesia’s ISX Composite print around 0.80% losses each at the latest.
On a broader front, the US 10-year and 5-year Treasury yields refresh two-year highs while the 2-year bond coupon jumps to the February 2020 levels at the latest. Also portraying the risk-off mood is the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.45% by the press time.
Looking forward, US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January and NAHB Housing Market Index will decorate the calendar whereas bond yields and virus updates will be important too.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1400 as US dollar jumps with yields
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1400, consolidating the sell-off amid a broad rebound in the US dollar. A renewed risk-off wave triggered a fresh rally in the US Treasury yields while helping the dollar bounce. Fed rate hike expectations and Russia-Ukraine crisis drive yields higher.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3650 ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3650, as the US dollar rebounds amid a spike in Treasury yields. UK’s Truss braces for key talks with EU’s Sefcovic amid Brexit stalemate on NI protocol. PM Johnson's plan B could be reviewed this week amid surging cases. UK jobs data awaited.
Gold remains weighed down by surging US bond yields, stronger USD Premium
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading range for the second successive day on Tuesday. A continual rise in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the metal. A weaker tone around the equity markets helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to retrace 17% after recent uptrend
Cardano price rose roughly 53% in a week after tagging the $1.02 to $1.20 demand zone. This uptrend has pushed through the daily supply zone, extending from $1.54 to $1.76, pausing its rally. A six-hour candlestick close above $1.76 will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Can Apple earnings provide the catalyst for another rally?
Apple and the Nasdaq both rally despite yields joining the move higher. NASDAQ finishes in the green on Friday as AAPL closes up 0.5%. Apple stock is set to report earnings on January 27.