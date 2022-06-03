Asian Stock Market: Trades positive on risk-on impulse, DXY below 102.00, oil corrects

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Asian equities have been strengthened on a soaring market mood.
  • The DXY has turned volatile ahead of the US NFP.
  • Oil prices are expected to remain strong on enhanced supply worries.

Markets in the Asian domain are trading positive on Friday as a rebound in the positive market sentiment has underpinned the global equities and risk-sensitive currencies. Asian markets are firmer as the US dollar index (DXY) loses appeal as forecasts of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) have trimmed vigorously.

At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 jumped 1.24%, and Nifty50 added 0.81%. Chinese indices are closed on account of the Dragon Boat Festival.  

The US economy reported lower Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change on Thursday. The ADP Employment Change landed at 128k, much lower than the estimates of 300k. A lower-than-expected Employment Change figure has trimmed the forecasts of the US NFP. Earlier, the preliminary estimates for the US NFP were 325k. Now, a report from Goldman Sachs states that the NFPs could trim to 225k. A sequential decline is expected in the employment generation figures.

Lower job additions by the US economy will trigger a sell signal from the economic indicators for the DXY. In the Tokyo session, a minor rebound has been recorded by the DXY, however, the downside bias is still intact.

On the oil front, a minor correction has been witnessed after a sheer upside move. The oil prices have regained their glory after Russia withdrew its membership from the OPEC+. This has bolstered the supply concerns in an already tight oil market. Oil prices will get strengthened after overstepping the crucial resistance of $120.00.

Nikkei 225

Overview
Today last price 27780.58
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 27780.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26722.67
Daily SMA50 26998.06
Daily SMA100 26938.93
Daily SMA200 27997.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27780.58
Previous Daily Low 27419.7
Previous Weekly High 27154.55
Previous Weekly Low 26490.97
Previous Monthly High 27479.24
Previous Monthly Low 25531.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27642.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27557.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 27539.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 27299.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 27179.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 27900.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 28021.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 28261.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

