Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed even as Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops over 2.0%

- Asian equities trade mixed, Japan bears the burden of virus woes.
- Markets in China benefit from PBOC inaction, ignore President Xi.
- Australia, New Zealand track Wall Street losses, US Treasury yields stay bid.
Shares in Asia fail to provide a clear direction on Tuesday amid mixed signals concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region and insignificant data/events at home. While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rises 0.42% but Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 2.07% by the press time.
Possible recalling of the covid-led emergency measures in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures disappointed Japanese investors even as chatters swirl that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may alter its inflation target to keep the monetary policy easy.
On the other hand, Chinese shares benefit from the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) inaction while ignoring downbeat comments from President Xi Jinping. Chinese President Xi not only raised doubts over the covid recovery but also indirectly warned the Western nations in his latest appearance on Tuesday.
Trades in Australia and New Zealand couldn’t ignore the downbeat performance of the US stocks as fears of further hardships for the technology shares join cautious sentiment during the busy earnings season to heavy the sentiment. It’s worth mentioning that RBA minutes reiterate employment fears as justifying the easy money policy and exert additional downside pressure on the Aussie markets.
Elsewhere, Indian bourses are mildly positive amid a pullback in new infections while Indonesian markets are in the same line ahead of the Bank Indonesia Rate Decision.
Although the US stock futures and the Treasury yields weighed on the US dollar, bulls aren’t convinced amid mixed trade and geopolitical signals. As a result, traders remain on toes ahead of the week’s key data/events, comprising the ECB and the BOC monetary policy meetings.
Also read: S&P 500 Futures regain upside momentum beyond 4,150 amid mixed clues
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2100 as US dollar keeps falling
EUR/USD regains 100-DMA on its way to 1.2100. The US dollar loses further ground amid an upbeat mood and higher Treasury yields. The single currency cheers EU’s rising vaccination rates, as economic optimism grows.
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.40 amid US dollar’s decline, ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.4000, extending its seven-day uptrend. The US dollar remains offered following the heaviest drop in 2021. Market sentiment turns positive amid stimulus, vaccine hopes. UK jobs report awaited.
Gold eyes $1760-55 amid higher yields, bearish technicals
Gold pulled back nearly $20 from seven-week highs of $1790 on Wednesday, finishing the day slightly in the red. The rebound in the US Treasury yields triggered the correction in the metal. Bear cross on 1H chart and RSI below 50.00 point to the downside.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.