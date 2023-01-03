Asian Stock Market: Traces recovery in S&P500 futures, oil struggles around $80.00

- Chinese stocks have displayed a responsive buying action after an upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
- Japanese markets are closed on account of the Market Holiday.
- Oil price is struggling to sustain above $80.00 amid ambiguity in the sentiment of market participants.
Markets in the Asian domain have followed the footprints of S&P500 futures as the latter recovered sharply in early trade. United States equities futures have recovered their entire losses delivered in early Asia, portraying a recovery in the risk appetite theme.
At the press time, Shanghai gained 0.55%, Hang Seng jumped 1.66%, and Nifty50 remained flat. Japanese markets are closed on account of the Market Holiday.
Chinese stocks have witnessed a responsive buying action after the release of better-than-expected Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. After the release of downbeat China’s official Manufacturing PMI data and the vulnerable Covid-19 situation, market participants were expecting a sheer drop in the extent of manufacturing activities. However, the economic data has been released at 49.0 higher than the projections of 48.8.
Caution in the Chinese market still persists as the epidemic situation has gone beyond the control of medical authorities. Analysts at Capital Economics have warned that "China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic". The Covid-19 situation in China is expected to get vulnerable further as infections get accelerated while celebrations of the Lunar New Year.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its day’s low at 103.15 after failing to capitalize on the firmer opening move. The USD index is likely to remain on tenterhooks ahead of the release of the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data. As per the consensus, the economic data is seen lower at 48.5 vs. the former release of 49.0.
On the oil front, oil prices are struggling to sustain above the crucial resistance of $80.00. Investors are confused about whether to support oil price after considering the long-term benefits of China’s reopening or to punish the black gold due to short-term pain in China’s oil demand led by accelerating Covid-19 cases.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
