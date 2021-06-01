Asian Stock Market: Teases monthly high amid sluggish China PMI, RBA inaction

- Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed as traders await full markets’ return.
- China’s Caixin PMI nears forecast, RBA signals July as an action-day.
- US Treasury yields jump, stock futures remain indecisive ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI.
- Inflation, stimulus and tapering remain as the key concerns ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
Lingering doubts over the global economic recovery and the top-tier central bankers’ next moves trouble Asian equity traders during the first day of June. The equity moves also justify mixed data from regional leaders as well as the RBA’s request for the next meeting to momentum traders.
MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eases from April-end top, down 0.07% intraday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 struggles as Capital Spending and PMIs fail to offer any clear direction, down 0.20% by the press time of pre-European open.
South Korea’s KOSPI cheers upbeat Trade Balance and activity data for May with mild gains as regional heavy-weight China dislikes Yuan’s appreciation and witnesses another sign of peaking economic recovery, namely the Caixin Manufacturing PMI for May. India’s BSE Sensex struggles for a clear direction near 51,920 as optimism surrounding government stimulus fades.
Elsewhere, Australia’s ASX 200 drops 0.20% amid RBA’s inaction but New Zealand’s NZX 50 again prints over 1.0% daily gain as odds of RBNZ rate hike eases.
S&P 500 Futures couldn’t justify the month-start jump in the US 10-year Treasury yield but commodities are on the front foot, especially gold and WTI oil, amid the downbeat US dollar.
Moving on, US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be the key event of the day as traders seek early signals of Friday’s NFP and the upcoming Fed meeting. Meanwhile, chatters over US stimulus, Eurozone CPI and UK unlock, as well as PMIs, may entertain intraday traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
