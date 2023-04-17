Asian Stock Market: Shanghai soars as PBoC promises prudent policy, oil remains under pressure

- Asian stocks are showing country-specific action despite a less volatile S&P500.
- Chinese stocks are skyrocketing as the PBoC has promised a prudent monetary policy to trigger domestic demand.
- A recovery in the US Dollar has weighed pressure on the oil price.
Markets in the Asian domain are showing country-specific action. Volatility in Asian stocks seems higher despite S&P500 remaining less volatile on Friday. US equities remained choppy but settled Friday’s session with some losses. Investors remained cautious about S&P500 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to continue its policy-tightening spell to its May monetary policy, citing that United States core inflation is extremely persistent.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing signs of loss in the upside momentum after printing a high of 101.80. The upside in the USD Index seems capped due to the release of the weak US retail demand data. Retail Sales data contracted by 1.0% against expectations of 0.4% reported earlier as households postponed demand for goods with high price tags to avoid the higher cost of financing.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 remains flat, ChinaA50 soars 1.10%, Hang Seng gained 0.62%, and Nifty50 tumbled 1.10%.
Chinese stocks are skyrocketing as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has promised a prudent monetary policy to trigger domestic demand. Chinese inflation has been softening over the past few months despite the reopening of the economy after the rollback of pandemic controls. The PBoC is focusing on expanding retail demand as it will increase the confidence of consumers in the economy.
Meanwhile, economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen reviewed the latest trade balance figures in China. He stated, “Exports unexpectedly surged in Mar while imports were less robust but still came in above consensus expectation. China’s shipments improved amid the normalization of domestic production and stronger demand from the Asian and European markets.”
Japanese markets have turned choppy after a rally of a few trading sessions. The expectations of the continuation of expansionary policy from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) strengthened equities.
On the oil front, a recovery in the US Dollar has weighed pressure on the oil price. The black gold is hovering around $82.70.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28477.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28477.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27809.58
|Daily SMA50
|27688.15
|Daily SMA100
|27330.99
|Daily SMA200
|27466.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28578.7
|Previous Daily Low
|28309.83
|Previous Weekly High
|28578.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|27650.84
|Previous Monthly High
|28630.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|26446.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28475.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28412.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28331.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28186.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28062.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28600.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28724.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28869.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
