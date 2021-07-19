Asian Stock Market: Refreshes one-week low as Delta covid strain sours sentiment

- Asian equities remain pressured as virus concerns, relfation fears.
- Markets in Hong Kong, Japan, Philippines portray losses above 1.0%.
- Australia extends local lockdown, China conveyed economic fears with investment plans.
Asia-Pacific shares begin the week on a back foot as the coronavirus Delta variant spread economic woes, as well as the fears of reflation emanating from the West. That said, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 1.20% heading into the European session whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 1.7% by the press time.
Tokyo marks the fifth consecutive day of over 1,000 infections whereas the UK reports the highest daily cases since January. Further, Australia, Indonesia and South Korea show readiness to extend local lockdowns while New Zealand witnesses three local cases, the first in many days, as a mark of fresh virus woes.
In addition to the covid variant fears, hopes of the monetary policy adjustments in the US also weigh on the market sentiment. As details of Friday’s consumer-centric data portray higher inflation expectations, market players increase bullish bets on the US Dollar Index (DXY) the most in over a year, per the Financial Times (FT), which in turn weigh on equities. Elsewhere, China’s State Planner sounds worried despite conveying heavy investment plans.
Against this backdrop, Australia’s ASX 200 drops 0.75% whereas Hong Kong’s Hand Seng and the Philippines’ PSEi Composite declines by over 1.5% by the time of the press. Additionally, stocks from China and South Korea lose around 1.0% but those from Indonesia and India are down 0.70%.
It should, however, be noted that New Zealand’s NZX 50 losses the least amid economic optimism at Auckland despite witnessing fresh infection at home.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop half a percent whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield remains pressured for the third consecutive day. Moving on, oil prices remain pressured on OPEC+ news whereas gold seeks clear direction but stays depressed above $1,800.
Looking forward, a light calendar and the covid woes can keep investor sentiment sour and back the safe-havens like the US dollar.
Read: S&P 500 Futures drop half a percent amid Delta variant concerns
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers flirt with 1.1800 as risk aversion backs USD bulls
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.1800, printing three-day downtrend, Risk appetite worsens on covid concerns, doubts over Fed’s next moves. Pre-ECB mood also weigh on the pair. German Buba Monthly Report, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD: Covid risks digging in to daily support territory
GBP/USD has started out the week on the back foot as the price drops near to 1.3750. Investors fret over the rise of the delta variant in the UK and overseas, and there are questions as to whether the lifting of lockdown rules in England from Monday is a good idea.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 on greenback strength
Gold holds lower ground while heading towards $1800 in early Europe. Gold's latest pullback could be traced to risk-aversion amid covid woes in Asia-Pacific. Also, putting a safe-haven bid under the dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
The Week Ahead: ECB rate decision, UK retail sales, Netflix results
Until recently there had been low expectations around this meeting after the last meeting saw the European Central Bank upgrade its GDP forecasts for 2021, from 4% to 4.6%. In recent months there has been some underlying grumbling amongst ....