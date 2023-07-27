Asian Stock Market: Nikkei, Shanghai ignore BoJ concerns amid upbeat China data, policy pivot talks

- Asian stocks remain firmer after Wall Street’s mixed close as central bank policy pivot looms.
- Chatters about BoJ policy tweak fails to weigh on Nikkei, stocks in China cheer reductions in industrial losses.
- Fed’s rate hike, readiness for September move can’t push back concerns suggesting nearness to peak rates.
- ECB, BOJ monetary policy decisions, US Q2 GDP eyed for clear directions.
Market sentiment in the Asia-Pacific region remains firmer, despite mixed closing of the Wall Street benchmarks, amid concerns supporting a sooner end to the rate hike spell at the major central banks. Adding strength to the optimism could be China’s upbeat industrial profits.
While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of the Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumps to a five-month high while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.80% intraday to near 32,890 by the press time of early Thursday morning in Europe. It’s worth noting that US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to cheer the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike and readiness to lift the rates in September if needed while falling for the third consecutive day whereas the S&P500 Futures reverse the previous day’s pullback from the 16-month high.
Elsewhere, Australia’s ASX 200 also rise 0.80% amid mixed inflation clues whereas New Zealand’s NZX50 rises 0.70% on a day by the press time. Further, stocks in China and Hong Kong are upbeat as China's Industrial Profits for the January-June period improve to -16.8% compared to the -18.8% figure marked for the first five months of the year 2023, per China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.
Furthermore, South Korea’s KOSPI cheers the Bank of Korea’s push for liquidity while Indonesia’s IDX Composite bucks the trend amid geopolitical concerns. Moving on, India’s GIFT Nifty and BSE Sensex also track major optimism. Additionally, the latest quarterly results from Facebook’s parent company Meta and Google's parent Alphabet have been promising to equity traders.
It should be noted that the prices of Gold and Crude Oil also remain firmer during the overall cautiously optimistic markets.
Moving on, downbeat prints of the recent Eurozone and German statistics highlight today's ECB meeting as they push it towards ending the monetary policy tightening soon even if the bloc’s central bank is expected to announce a 0.25% rate hike on Thursday.
Also downbeat expectations from the scheduled US Q2 GDP and Durable Goods Orders for June allow the market players to remain hopeful.
Also read: S&P500 Futures stay firmer around 4,600, yields edge lower as markets expect sooner end to rate hikes
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading close to the 1.1100 round figure heading toward Thursday’s European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day but lacks upside momentum amid a cautious mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances to over one-week high, trades above mid-1.2900s on weaker USD
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high. The ongoing USD retracement slide from a two-week top act as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold bulls cheer $1,965 breakout ahead of US GDP, ECB
Gold remains on the front foot for the third consecutive day as bulls cheer a fresh weekly top ahead of some more top-tier data/events, after marking a bullish reaction to the Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision. The XAU/USD fails to justify the Fed’s 0.25% interest rate hike.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
European Central Bank Preview: Last hike? Not so fast, Lagarde set to lift Euro for three reasons Premium
Economic winter is coming to the Eurozone – at least according to the latest surveys coming out of the old continent. Will it make this near-certain European Central Bank (ECB) interest-rate hike the last one in the cycle? That is what markets expect, but the bank may have a different message, lifting the Euro.