Asian stock market: Nikkei 225, ASX 200 heavy amid fears of virus resurgence

- Shares in Asia-Pacific fail to ignore risks of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak 2.0.
- Being recalled partial shutdowns, cases surge in the US and Tokyo.
- China’s May month data dump flashed softer than expected results.
- Indonesia’s exports plummet, South Korea trade surplus widens.
Markets in Asia kick-start the key week on a negative side as the latest jump in the pandemic numbers from the US, Tokyo and Beijing favored the risk-off sentiment. Also contributing to the pessimism could be downbeat data dump from China as well as the US protests.
The latest Reuters tally suggested that Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina all had record numbers of new cases in the past three days. On the other hand, Tokyo marked the highest cases since May 05 to 47 whereas authorities in Southern Fengtai district of China called for lockdown amid the outbreak of the virus from surrounding a major wholesale food market.
It should also be noted that the US President Donald Trump seems to lose his favorite spot to the opposition Presidential candidate Joe Biden following the outbreak of protests against the alleged killing of a non-white resident. Not only the citizens by Governors, like New York’s Andrew Cuomo, also criticized the Republican leaders’ lack of support to the issue.
Elsewhere, China’s May month Industrial Production and Retail Sales lagged upbeat market forecasts. However, the figures remained positive as compared to the previous readouts.
Against this backdrop, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares, ex-Japan, drops near 0.70% while Japan’s NIKKEI 225 drops over 2.5% to 21,684 by the press time. Further, Australia’s ASX 200 had an additional negative factor, in terms of Chinese statistics, to drop over 1.5% to 5,750 as we write. Also fitting in the line could be India’s BSE SENSEX and stocks from Beijing that are printing losses of respectively 1.65% and 0.65% by the press time. Even so, New Zealand’s NZX 50 remain mildly offered amid further easing of lockdown restrictions.
It’s worth mentioning that shares in Hong Kong and South Korea are down 1.75% and 1.85% respectively but those from Indonesia refrain to decline much amid hopes of economic recovery. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields and the stock futures are also portraying the bears’ show amid broad risk-off sentiment.
Moving on, the economic calendar has a few key data left for publishing. However, the EU-UK Brexit talks and the virus updates will be important to forecast near-term market moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market flips bearish as stocks turn jittery
EUR/USD's one-month risk reversals flip bearish as stocks turn risk-averse. Investors sell risk on heightened fears of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Japan, China, and the US report a jump in the coronavirus cases.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered above 1.2500 with eyes on EU-UK Brexit talks
GBP/USD trims the early-day losses, still in the red amid broad risk-aversion. Fears of virus wave 2.0 dampen the sentiment. The UK PM’s virtual talks with the European leaders in focus.
Gold: Fails to appreciate break of weekly support line
Gold prices decline to $1,728.60, down 0.12% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading. The bullion recently slipped below an ascending trend line from June 05 but a two-day-old symmetrical triangle restricts the metal’s immediate moves amid bearish MACD
WTI: Under pressure after ending six-week winning run
WTI fell below $35 as suggested by Thursday's head-and-shoulders breakdown. Oil fell by 8.3% last week, ending the six-week winning trend and confirming a head-and-shoulders or a bearish reversal pattern on the hourly chart.
S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify
The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.