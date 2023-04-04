Asian Stock Market: Fails to capitalize on steady Fed policy bets, oil maintains auction above $80.00

- Asian stocks are displaying mixed signs despite fading hawkish Fed bets.
- Chinese equities are displaying decent losses as the impact of weak Caixin Manufacturing PMI data has not faded yet.
- The oil price is expected to accelerate to $100.00 after OPEC+ announced additional production cuts.
Markets in the Asian domain have failed to capitalize on rising expectations for a steady monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its May policy meeting. The fifth straight United States ISM Manufacturing PMI figure below 50.0 has deepened fears of a recession and anticipation of a rise in the Unemployment Rate.
Fears of recession in the US economy are likely to be tackled by a steady interest rate decision from the Fed. The US Dollar index (DXY) is facing hurdles in extending its recovery above 102.20. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are showing nominal losses in the early European session, however, the market mood is quite positive.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 gained 0.31%, ChinaA50 dropped 0.46%, Hang Seng tumbled almost 1%, KOSPI jumped 0.31%. Nifty50 is closed on account of Mahavir Jayanti.
Chinese equities are displaying decent losses as the impact of weak Caixin Manufacturing PMI data has not faded yet. The economic data has landed at 50.0, lower than the consensus of 51.7 and the former release of 51.5. The Chinese economy is struggling in reviving growth despite dismantling pandemic controls and favoring monetary and non-monetary measures.
On the oil front, oil prices continued to remain sideways above $80.00 on Tuesday. An announcement of further production cuts by OPEC+ to provide balance to oil has stemmed expectations for the oil price at $100.00 in the coming quarter.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28279.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28279.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27633.65
|Daily SMA50
|27592.45
|Daily SMA100
|27343.87
|Daily SMA200
|27399.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28347.46
|Previous Daily Low
|28112.26
|Previous Weekly High
|28299.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|27372.44
|Previous Monthly High
|28630.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|26446.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28202.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28257.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28145.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28011.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27910.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28380.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28481.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28615.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
